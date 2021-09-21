Canada In Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau’s Liberal Party is winning parliamentary elections

Votes are still being counted.

In Canada prime minister Justin Trudeaun the Liberal Party is winning the country’s parliamentary elections, predict a Canadian television channel CTV and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation CBC.

The last election apartments in Canada closed at 5 am Finnish time.

The CTV has already declared the Liberal Party the winner of the early elections. Votes are still being counted. Shortly before morning Finnish time, the Liberals were getting about 35 percent of the vote. The party’s main opponent, the Conservatives, is getting 33 percent of the vote.

So it is still uncertain whether the Liberal Party is getting a majority in government or not. For the past two years, Trudeau has led the country through a minority government.