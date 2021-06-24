Canada In Canada, hundreds of children ‘s bodies were again found in an indigenous school

Hundreds of children’s bodies have been found in boarding schools in two different provinces.

In western Canada the indigenous people say they have once again found hundreds of children’s bodies near the boarding school. The news agency Reuters and the US newspaper, among others, report on the matter The Wall Street Journal.

Indigenous leaders in Canada released a press release on the discovery on Thursday. It does not specify how many graves were found, but the discovery of the province of Saskatchewa was called “the most significant” of all in the country’s history.

In Canada it has been known for years that thousands of indigenous children mysteriously disappeared over the decades in state- and church-run schools.

Similar the discovery last shocked the country less than a month ago. At that time, a mass grave of at least 215 children was found in the courtyard of the former Catholic Church in British Columbia.

Following the discovery of the mass grave, the searches were extended to other areas of native boarding schools for Indigenous Canadians.

The bodies found in different provinces have sparked a debate over the treatment of indigenous peoples in Canada, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Saskatchewan the boarding school in the province was in operation from 1899 to 1997.

In Canada, at least 150,000 indigenous children attended a school system in which children were separated from their families from the 1830s until the 1990s.

The schools were religious and the children were forced to convert to Christianity. They were not allowed to speak their own language. According to the study, many children were physically punished, starved and raped, according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, up to 6,000 children are estimated to have died in the indigenous school system.

In the year 2008 The Canadian government formally apologized to the school system. Churches, with the exception of the Catholic Church, have also apologized for the horrors that have taken place in their own schools.