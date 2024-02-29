Starting this Thursday night, Canada will once again require a tourist visa for Mexicans who visit the country In response to the sharp increase in refugee applications from citizens of the Latin American country.

The Canadian Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship detailed that Those Mexicans who have a visa to enter the United States are excluded from the measure. or those who have had a visa to Canada for the last ten years.

The decision will not affect Mexicans who have work permits either. or study in the country.

The Canadian Government explained that the new imposition of the entry visa for Mexicans “It is an important step to preserve the mobility of hundreds of thousands of Mexican citizens while ensuring” the functioning of the country's migration and asylum systems.

The number of Mexican refugee applicants has increased from 260 in 2016, when the Government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau annulled the entry visa requirement, to 23,995 applications in 2023, a record number.

At the same time, 60% of these applications were rejected by Canadian authorities or were abandoned by the petitioners.

The announcement comes after intense pressure from the main opposition group, the Conservative Party, and the head of the Government of the province of Quebec, François Legault, to require visas for Mexicans.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador warned Wednesday that, “if there is no respectful treatment,” he will not attend the North American Leaders Summit scheduled for April in Quebec.

Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government unexpectedly imposed the entry visa on Mexicans in 2009 given the sharp increase in refugee requests from citizens of Mexico.

The decision caused a cooling of relations between the two countries that did not improve until Trudeau eliminated the measure in 2016, a few months after coming to power.

The decision will also not affect Mexicans who have work or study permits in the country.

But for months, the head of the opposition and conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre, has linked the sharp increase in asylum applications, which in turn are causing problems with housing and social services, to Trudeau's decision to eliminate visas for Mexicans in 2016.

On January 18, Legault, also linked the crisis of asylum seekers that is being experienced in its territory to the policies of the federal government and asked Trudeau in a letter to tighten visa requirements.

Legaullt pointed out that his province is in an “intolerable” situation after the arrival in 2023 of some 60,000 refugee seekers.

