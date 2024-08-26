Canada has decided to impose new tariffs on electric vehicles, steel and aluminum made in China, aligning itself with its Western allies and taking measures to protect domestic manufacturers.

The Canadian government on Monday imposed a 100 percent tariff on imports of electric cars manufactured in China.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced a 25 percent tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum. “Actors like China have chosen to give themselves an unfair advantage in the global marketplace,” Trudeau said in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he held a Cabinet meeting on economic and foreign relations.

Canada’s move comes weeks after the United States and the European Commission announced plans to impose higher import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan encouraged Canada to do the same during Trudeau and his government’s meeting in Nova Scotia on Sunday. Right now, the only Chinese-made electric vehicles being imported into Canada are from Tesla, sourced from the company’s plant in Shanghai. No Chinese-branded electric vehicles are being sold or imported at this time. Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s deputy prime minister, has said her country will act in concert with its allies in the United States and the European Union (EU) because North America has an integrated auto sector. Freeland has said her government will ensure Canada does not become a dumping ground for Chinese oversupply. U.S. President Joe Biden has said Chinese government subsidies for electric vehicles and other consumer goods ensure Chinese companies do not have to make a profit, giving them an unfair advantage in global trade.