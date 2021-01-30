Canada imposes new travel restrictions

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced additional restrictions on travel to Mexico and the Caribbean, amid the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The prime minister said that airlines including “Air Canada” agreed to cancel service to “all Caribbean destinations and Mexico” from tomorrow, Sunday, until April 30, adding that the federal government will also impose new mandatory quarantine rules because it is trying to discourage citizens from International travel.

In addition, starting next week, all international flights will only be allowed to land in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary.

And Trudeau said that mandatory tests will also be held at the airport upon arrival “in the coming weeks”. Passengers will then have to wait “up to three days” to obtain test results at approved hotels at their expense.

Canada, which has a population of about 37 million, has recorded more than 770,000 cases of Coronavirus so far, and about 20,000 deaths.