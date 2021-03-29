Canada’s Foreign Office has imposed new sanctions against Russia. This is reported on the official website government.

Thus, two Russians and four companies fell under the restrictions. The sanctions list includes the general director of the transport company “Grand Service Express” (the operator of railway communication with Crimea) Alexander Ganov, the general director of Mostotrest Leonid Ryzhenkin, as well as the enterprises of JSC Lenpromtransproekt, JSC Directorate for the construction of the railway Berkakit? -Tommot? -Yakutsk “, Federal State Unitary Enterprise” Crimean Railway “and” Crimean First Insurance Company “.

Canada deplored the “serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law” in Crimea. Ottawa supports Ukraine and its people, which “continues to resolutely defend their rights against Russia’s aggressive actions,” Foreign Minister Mark Garneau said in a statement.

On March 24, Canada imposed sanctions against nine officials from Russia in the case of Alexei Navalny (founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent)… The sanctions list includes the director of the FSB of Russia Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the FSIN Alexander Kalashnikov, the prosecutor general Igor Krasnov, the deputy defense ministers Pavel Popov and Alexey Krivoruchko, the head of the Kremlin’s internal policy department Andrei Yarin, the director of the Russian Guard Viktor Zolotov and others.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that relations with Canada have reached a historic minimum. According to the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, this position does not coincide with Canadian national interests and “deprives the country’s foreign policy of not only independence, but also the focus on multilateral diplomacy.” Russia is open to honest dialogue, but will respond toughly to hostile actions.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the region’s residents who voted supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the US refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these allegations and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.