Canada | Hundreds of tourists were stranded overnight on a mountain in Canada

The gondola lift going up the mountain lost power due to a lightning strike.

Hundreds tourists had to spend the night on a mountain in Canada, AFP and CTV News Galgary.

The situation happened in Banff National Park in Alberta.

The gondola lift to Sulfur Mountain lost power on Monday evening due to a lightning strike. At the time of the power outage, there were hundreds of tourists at the top, who could not be rescued until the next day.

A small part of the tourists started walking in the dark down the mountain along the 5.5 kilometer hiking trail.

The rest of them spent the night at the upper station of the gondola lift, where, among other things, several restaurants are located. They offered overnighters food and emergency blankets for sleeping.

The video shared on the X service shows people sleeping on the floor of the nature center.

“The current situation at the Banff gondola lift. Such a lack of preparation for such situations is unimaginable. Even the gift shop won’t let us use blankets, sweaters… Restaurants only started serving food after two hours of being stuck, and no one told us what was going on,” the disappointed tourist wrote in X .

Spokesperson for the National Park Tanya Otis according to the first thing, the people stuck in the elevator were rescued and only then did they start making arrangements at the top station.

The tourists trapped at the top were rescued by helicopters on Tuesday.