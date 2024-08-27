While the dream of many Latinos is migrate to the United States, Another great option that is gaining more and more followers is Canada. The northern country receives Year after year thousands of students thanks to the university and higher education programs for those who want to apply.

According to the criteria of

On the official website (educanada.ca) you can learn about more than 8,000 scholarships and 16,000 educational programs the country has. “Find international scholarship opportunities available for Canadian and international students, researchers and post-secondary institutions,” They assure from the site.

To do this, simply You must complete the three boxes to find your ideal scholarship. He first is if you have US citizenship, the second the profile of the student you are looking for: faculty or researcher; student or doctorate; and academic institution. Finallyyou must select the country from which you are applying for the scholarship.

While each scholarship is special and has its own characteristics, Most international students can access these benefits:

Tuition fees are generally lower than in Australia, the UK and the US, according to QS Top Universities

are generally lower than in Australia, the UK and the US, according to QS Top Universities The majority of international students can work during their studies

of international students can work during their studies Enjoy Canadian culture, social life, travel and natural landscapes

Canadian culture, social life, travel and natural landscapes The opportunity to study in English or French

The University of Toronto is among the best in the world Photo:Istock Share

Education in Canada is one of the best in the world

Many students They choose this country to go to finish their studies and even start them. Since Canada is recognized for its quality education at all levels. All educational levels are run by the government and ensure that: “they follow government standards to guarantee high quality public education throughout the country.”

In addition, Canada has more than 100 public universities and even 9 of them are among the 200 best in the worldaccording to a study by QS Top Universities. Finally, since Educated nothing, they assure“With a wide range of world-class universities and an engaging faculty, you will find the perfect fit for your academic career in Canada.”