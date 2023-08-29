Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: there’s no need to add anything else for this Canada, which confirms itself as one of the most fearsome selections of these World Cups. In the last match of group H, useful only to define the hierarchies – but not the qualified ones – Fernandez Torres’ team reiterates its dominance over Latvia, which finishes second, with the 27 points of the Oklahoma City Thunder guard who puts his signature on final 101-75. Also notable are the contributions of Barrett (22) and Olynyk (15) among Canadians. Despite the non-use of Gobert and Lessor, France at least saved face and said goodbye to the tournament with an 85-79 victory over Lebanon. Arakji’s 29 points are not enough, with the transalpines finding excellent contributions from Yabusele (18) and Fournier (17 in 19 minutes) for third place in the group. The match, as evidenced by the result, is rather balanced and can only be decided in the last period. Lithuania makes no jokes and qualifies first for the second group stage; Montenegro, already sure of advancing in the competition anyway, managed to stay in the game only until the interval, also closing the opening quarter ahead, only to collapse under the blows of Jokubaitis (19) and Kuzminskas (15), both with percentages very high shooting ranges that make the difference. The final is 91-71 for Maksvytis’ national team. The other match, useful only to determine the classification of group D, sees the crushing victory of Egypt over Mexico (100-72): a one-sided challenge, with Amin (22) and Gardner (20) on the shields.