A failure at one station on the closed circuit brought the F1 to a halt. At least the first session of the Canadian GP, ​​which took place for 6 minutes, was interrupted to remove the Alpine of Pierre Gasly and then never restarted again, precisely due to a failure in the television circuit that the technicians were unable to synchronize . So free practice 1 of the Canadian GP basically didn’t take place. The FIA ​​announced that the session could not be resumed for safety reasons and announced that free practice 2, scheduled for 11pm, will be 90 minutes long starting at 10.30pm.

time only for 12

—

In the 6 minutes of work, only 12 riders were able to lap and set a time, a time that is certainly not indicative because no one was able to complete the work programme. An additional problem is the weather, which promises to be wet for free practice 2, and therefore there is a real possibility that this Friday will prove to be quite unproductive for the teams. The best time was set by Valtteri Bottas in 1’18”728 ahead of the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso and the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. For the Ferraris, the change of internal combustion engine on both single-seaters should be noted.