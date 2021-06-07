No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Canada Four people were killed in a car crash in Canada, police say it is a hate crime against Islam

by admin_gke11ifx
June 7, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A Canadian man has been arrested on suspicion of the case.

RelatedPosts

Four members of a Muslim family died when they were hit by a car on Sunday night, say Canadian police. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report this.

In addition, a nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the incident.

According to police, this was a deliberate hate crime against Islam.

Chief of Detective Police in the Scandinavian city of London Paul Waight said police have filed first-degree murder charges in the case because it said the act was planned and considered.

Also a possible charge of terrorism is being considered. According to Waight, they have been in contact with the Royal Canadian Police over the matter.

A Canadian man has been arrested on suspicion of the case.

London is located in Canada, about 200 kilometers southwest of Toronto.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Tilsa Lozano clarifies that she voted before traveling to Miami: "I fulfilled my duty"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.