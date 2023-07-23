Canada | Four people missing after heavy rains and floods

According to media reports, the heavy rains are the strongest in decades.

Canada’s In the eastern province of Nova Scotia, a total of four people were reported missing on Saturday following floods caused by heavy rains, according to the local police.

According to the authorities, two children disappeared with the car that sank under the water. The three other people in the car managed to get out of the car.

In similar circumstances, but in a separate case, a young person and an adult man also disappeared, the authorities said.

Heavy rains have flooded houses and blocked roads since Friday. Canadian Rains is a British magazine of the Guardian according to the strongest in more than 40 years. Also the Canadian broadcasting company CBC by The heavy rains in the Halifax area of ​​Nova Scotia’s capital appear to be the heaviest since Hurricane Beth in 1971.

of Nova Scotia prime minister Tim Houston said at a news conference that the province’s less than 24-hour rainfall was about 25 centimetres. The amount normally corresponds to about three months of rainfall.

Houston declared a state of emergency in several areas of Nova Scotia and urged residents not to participate in the search for the missing due to dangerous conditions. He also estimates that it will take several days for the water to recede.