Monday, December 26, 2022
Canada | Four dead after bus crash in Canada – 53 people hospitalized

December 25, 2022
There was a bus accident in Canada, which is suspected to be caused by very icy conditions.

in Canada four died and dozens were injured after a bus overturned on Saturday evening.

According to the authorities, the accident was probably caused by very icy road conditions, but the investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

The venue is located about 300 kilometers east of Vancouver. The region has been disciplined by harsh winter weather for several days.

According to the regional health authorities, 53 people received hospital treatment after the accident. 36 of them had received minor or serious injuries.

As of Sunday morning local time, eight people were still hospitalized, and two of them were in critical condition.

