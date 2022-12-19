Canada | Five killed in mass shooting near Toronto, Canada

According to the police, the shooting took place in a residential apartment building.

Five one person was killed and one seriously wounded in a mass shooting near Toronto, police said Monday.

The police later said that a 73-year-old man suspected of bloodshed was also killed.

“The police entered the building and took control of the situation. One of the officers fired a gun, I can confirm that. As a result, the suspect died,” said the local police chief Jim MacSween.

The bloodshed took place in Vaughan, thirty kilometers north of Toronto, on Sunday evening local time.

of the Canadian Press according to preliminary information, the victims were found in different apartments of the apartment building. On Monday, the police investigated the motive for the acts and what kind of connection there might have been between the perpetrator and the victims.

Canada has relatively few mass shootings compared to the neighboring United States. However, the amount of gun violence has been increasing, which is why Canada banned a large number of assault weapons as early as May 2020.

Parliament is currently considering further bans on the possession of handguns.