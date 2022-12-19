A shooting on the outskirts of the Canadian city of Toronto on Sunday left five people dead and one wounded, police said.

(Also: The links between ‘Matamba’ and the ex-policeman who fell with coke in Toyota of the UNP)

The suspect, who allegedly acted alone, died after an exchange of fire with authoritiessaid local police chief Jim MacSween, who noted that the shooting occurred in an apartment building.

Arriving at the scene, the police found “a horrifying scene, with numerous victims dead,” MacSween declared, according to Canadian media.

Authorities are investigating the motives and whether there was any connection between the victims and the suspect, who was not identified.

The victims were found in different apartments of the building, located in Vaughan, about 30 kilometers north of Toronto.

(Keep reading: Lionel Messi, now he is a legend forever and ever)

Residents were immediately evacuated and dozens of ambulances and police rushed to the scene overnight, Canadian media said.

Despite experiencing substantially fewer mass shootings than its American neighbor, Canada has experienced an increase in gun violence, recently legislating to ban firearms.

(Also: This is how the powerful network that moves cocaine and artists in official cars operates)

In April 2020, a gunman disguised as a police officer killed 22 people in the eastern province of Nova Scotia, the worst mass shooting in Canada.

In September this year, a man killed 11 people and stabbed 18 others, mostly in an isolated Indian community in Saskatchewan.

(Also read: Argentina, champion: the millionaire ‘loot’ that he takes home for winning in Qatar)



Violent crimes related to firearms represent less than 3% of all such crimesbut since 2009, the per capita rate of weapons fired with the intent to kill or injure has increased fivefold.

Canada banned 1,500 types of military-grade firearms or assault in May 2020, days after the shooting in Nova Scotia.

AFP