There are nearly 400 fires in the province of British Columbia, Canada, where a state of emergency has been declared and at least 30,000 families have been ordered to leave. It is ”the worst forest fire season in Canada in modern history”, British Columbia premier David Eby told the Washington Post, explaining that the flames are devastating various areas of the western area.

Travel restrictions have instead been imposed for the cities of Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Penticton and Vernon and Osoyoos, while in the north the flames are heading towards Yellowknife.