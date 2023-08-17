Faced with the progress of the fires in the Canadian region of the North-East Territories, the authorities have ordered the evacuation of the capital, Yellowknife, where 20,000 people live. The fire poses “a real threat to the city,” said Shane Thompson, regional environment minister.

Late yesterday evening, the flames were 17 km from the city. For now there is time “to evacuate everyone in a safe way”, said Thompson, urging the population to leave the city today. The region declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in the face of at least 200 fires on its territory.