FIA, another no to McLaren: Norris remains penalized in Canada

There FIA rejected the request McLaren to review the penalty imposed on Lando Norris in the Canadian Grand Prix. The Federation communicated it a few minutes ago.

The commissioners of the Federation met at 9.30 this morning together with representatives of McLaren, Alpine, Williams, Red Bull and Aston Martin. The hearing examined the right of review exercised yesterday by the Woking team regarding the fine against Norris for “unsportsmanlike behavior” in driving too slowly behind the Safety Car in order to create the necessary space to allow the team to carry out a double pit stop without risking losing track positions.

Despite the Woking-based team bringing a number of precedents to the table, the stewards have rejected the request for a review.”Why there is nothing significant, new or relevant that was not available to McLaren at the time of the decision“. The rejection therefore confirms the result of two weeks ago, with Norris confirmed in 13th place and therefore out of the points. McLaren, who believed they had new and considerable elements in favor of him, tried to convince the marshals to exonerate his driver. In fact, without the penalty, the Briton would have returned to ninth place, thus entering the points zone and ousting Valtteri Bottas from the top-10.

McLaren’s response

The Woking team must therefore surrender to the decision made two weeks ago. This is the team’s comment: “We respect the decision of the FIA ​​and the stewards to uphold the five-second time penalty imposed on Norris at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix. However, we believe we have provided new, significant and relevant evidence sufficient to justify a right of review. We accept the decision of the stewards that these events do not meet the required requirements. Even if it is not the result we had hoped for, we thank the stewards for their time and cooperation“.