The Canadian Ministry of Health has permitted storage of the Pfizer / Biontech anti-corona virus vaccine at normal refrigerator temperature,

And that ranges between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, for up to a month during the period of use.

Canada says that the change will allow for more flexibility in the distribution of vaccines, according to Bloomberg News, as the Canadian Ministry of Health found that the undiluted vaccine remains stable at standard refrigerator temperatures for 31 days.