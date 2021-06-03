Last week it was announced the discovery of the remains of 215 indigenous children in a massive Canadian boarding school grave. The alarm transcends the seriousness of the matter itself.

Native communities requested that a national investigation be launched in other racial re-education centers on the suspicion that there are more similar situations.

These groups indicated their belief that this discovery is nothing more than the tip of the iceberg and that there are many other graves as a result of the racist and colonial practice of uprooting their descendants from families and taking them to “school residences” to assimilate them to white and Christian culture.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pays tribute to the 215 boys. AFP photo

The claim has a great loudspeaker. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that the Kamloops boarding school case is not isolated. He signed the petition to open an inquiry into each of these residences. From the nineteenth century, and until 1996 when the last one closed, a system of schools functioned, most of them under the tutelage of the church, through which more than 150,000 indigenous children passed.

“Sadly this is no exception”, remarked Trudeau in reference to the finding. “As Prime Minister, I am appalled by the shameful policy of stealing indigenous boys from their communities,” he stressed. They were not allowed to speak their language or maintain their traditions.

The truth

“We are not going to hide from this. We have to know the truth. Residential schools were a reality, a tragedy that occurred here in our country and we have to admit it. The children were taken from their relatives and returned injured or never returned, ”insisted Trudeau.

In meetings around the country, the native communities debated what is the best approximation for the investigation to take place, according to Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, chairman of the Union of Chiefs in British Columbia.

Phillip insisted on “the essential question” of developing a national program to investigate the existence of massive tombs in schools of this type.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations compiled a list of places linked to those boarding schools where to apply the underground radar technique that facilitated the recent find.

For many, it has only been the confirmation of a secret that was more than public. Children suffered from malnutrition, abuse and rape. His condition was denied: they didn’t even have a name.

The vanguard

PB