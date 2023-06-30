for these moments Microsoft is not having a very good time in terms of approval of the deal they intend to have with Activision Blizzard, given that a few months ago the commission of Britain blocked the purchase and at the moment the FTC not so convinced. As if all this was not enough, Canada also has its respective verdict.

Previously Microsoft claimed that “every regulator in the world” had approved his merger with the franchise owners as Overwatch and call of duty. And through the lawyer Jonathan Bitranthe Competition Office of Canada He expressed that they should not be included within this generalization of entities that have approved said transaction.

In a letter from said lawyer, it is said that the organization informed both parties (CMA and FTC) of its disapproval at the beginning of May. His main point was that the merger “would likely result in a substantial prevention and/or lessening of competition with respect to consoles and multi-game subscription services.”

This confirms to another country that it does not agree with said acquisition by Microsoft, so the testimony will have been passed to the FTC so that you take it into consideration regarding your verdict. It has been set to be released by next August, and now it appears that the purchase may be blocked due to the power of this association.

Via: gamedeveloper

Editor’s note: Things are getting more complicated regarding this purchase, it is possible that Microsoft is a little nervous, especially because of the emails and other issues that come up in the face of the FTC’s decision. We’ll see what happens in a few more weeks.