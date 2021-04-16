Some older adults wait to be vaccinated at a residence in Toronto, Ontario. COLE BURSTON / AFP

The third wave of the covid-19 pandemic hits Canada with unprecedented force. This week, for the first time since the start of the health crisis, the country surpassed the United States in the rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants: 23.5 compared to 21.5, according to the most recent information. In the last 24 hours, Canada registered 9,562 cases, another new record. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognized the critical state of various provinces in the country. “Canada continues to face an incredibly dire situation in this third wave. The number of cases is increasing rapidly, “he said, adding” we will do whatever it takes to help. “

The three main variants circulate in the country. So far, according to the Ministry of Health, the one that has spread the most is the British (49,371 cases), followed by the Brazilian (1,885) and the South African (396). In the last 24 hours, 1,646 new cases of all types of strains were recorded in Alberta, 1,513 in Quebec and 1,205 in British Columbia. However, the outlook is particularly bleak in Ontario, the most populous province: 4,736 infections (1,527 in Toronto), 29 deaths and 1,932 people hospitalized; 659 in intensive care. Health authorities have had to cancel surgeries not considered emergency in most of the province. In turn, primary and secondary schools have closed their doors.

The Canadian Medical Association requested extraordinary measures. The organism asks that the different provinces share sanitary resources to destine them to the zones of greater urgency; it also suggests the same approach to vaccine distribution. “We must do everything in our power to avoid making the unbearable decision about who will live, in case the resources are not available,” declared its president, Ann Collins.

This Friday, Justin Trudeau announced that the Red Cross will send members of its staff to Ontario to contribute to the vaccination campaign. However, the office of Doug Ford, Ontario’s prime minister, issued a statement stating that what the province requires is a greater number of vaccines. Ontario is injecting an average of 115,000 daily doses, but Ford wants to reach 300,000. Ford reported a few hours later that there will be traffic controls on the borders with Quebec and Manitoba to detect non-essential travel. He also said the stay-at-home order will be extended for two more weeks. The province’s committee of experts had suggested extending it for six weeks. Ford also pointed out that the capacity in businesses considered essential (such as supermarkets and pharmacies) will be 25% compared to the number authorized before the pandemic.

In accordance with The Canadian Press, Helen Angus, Ontario’s vice minister of health, sent the authorities of the other provinces a letter requesting support. Angus indicates that Ontario hospitals will need 4,145 supplementary nurses and 620 professionals in different branches in the next four months. Trudeau had already indicated that the federal government will deploy mobile health units to Hamilton and Toronto.

Canada has closed agreements to reserve a number of COVID-19 vaccines sufficient to immunize up to five times its population, a measure criticized in different forums. Ottawa has indicated, among other points, that these negotiations are due to the fact that it does not currently have laboratories to manufacture antigens in its territory. Their arrival has suffered several delays, although the Trudeau government has promised to vaccinate all Canadians who want to do so by September at the latest. So far, 74.9% of the doses arriving in Canada have been administered. 22.6% of the population have received at least one injection and only 2.2% have had access to a complete inoculation; 37.6% and 23.5% in the United States respectively.

