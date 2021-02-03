Canada has equated the ultra-right group, the Russian Imperial Movement, with terrorists. In addition, the expanded list of terrorist movements that was published on website government publication of the country, several more radical organizations were included: The Proud Boys, Atomwaffen Division, The Base.

In addition to the aforementioned movements, the list also includes structural subdivisions of the Islamist terrorist groups “Islamic State” (IS) and “Al-Qaeda” (both banned in Russia). According to GlobalNews, the inclusion of the “Russian Imperial Movement” in the list of terrorists is explained by the fact that its military wing was associated with the conflicts in Ukraine, Libya and Syria.

In April 2020, the United States included the monarchist association on the terrorist list. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the movement is training neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Europe, and is also trying to rally such groups to fight what they call their enemies.

At the moment, the “Russian Imperial Movement” is not recognized as banned in Russia. However, it is mentioned in the federal list of extremist materials.