Canada | Eight teenage girls are suspected of stabbing a man to death in Toronto

Eight a teenage girl is suspected of murdering a 59-year-old man in Toronto. They talk about it, among other things Canadian Broadcasting Corporation CBC and British broadcasting company BBC.

The girls are suspected of stabbing the man last Saturday and were arrested near the crime scene shortly after the stabbing on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The girls are between the ages of 13 and 16, and they probably met each other online. It is possible that they met each other for the first time on Saturday.

The murdered man lived in a homeless shelter. Toronto Police Crime Constable Terry Browne commented that he wouldn’t call the victim homeless so much, but someone who has had a hard time in his life. According to Browne, the victim had a caring family in the neighborhood.

Police suspects that the stabbing was preceded by an incident between the girls and the man. A possible reason for the stabbing could be the alcohol the man had with him.

According to an eyewitness interviewed by CBC, the girls stabbed the man in the stomach after trying to get alcohol from him. According to the police, the whole attack lasted about three minutes in total, and the police believe that all eight girls took part in it.

The killing happened in an expensive residential area of ​​downtown Toronto with high-rise buildings and hotels. The man who was stabbed died of his injuries in the hospital. The police said they recovered various weapons from the scene, but did not specify what they were.

Toronto police have not called the group of girls a “gang” because the girls appear to have come from different parts of the city and met each other for the first time on Saturday. Three of the girls have been in contact with the police in the past. The researchers suspect that the girls may have drifted into other fights on Saturday.

Stabbing happened just a little before the sighting near Toronto in Vaughan a mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people.

Mayor of Toronto John Tory stated that he was deeply disturbed by the stabbing incident.