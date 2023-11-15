Trudeau is under pressure from Palestinian supporters to push for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

“Vancouver Police deployed approximately 100 officers Tuesday night to break up a protest outside a restaurant in Chinatown where the Prime Minister was dining,” police said in a statement.

She added, “Police forces helped control and disperse the crowd, while the prime minister was escorted out of the restaurant.”

Police said they arrested a 27-year-old man for punching a female officer in the face.

“Protesters approached the Prime Minister in Vancouver yesterday evening,” police spokesman Mohamed Hussein said via email. The spokesman declined to comment further.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trudeau said that the “killing of women, children and infants” in Gaza must stop, in his harshest criticism of Israel since the outbreak of the war against Hamas more than a month ago.

Addressing Trudeau in a post on social media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “The forces of civilization must support Israel in defeating the barbarism of Hamas.”