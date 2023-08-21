Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government has decided to deploy armed forces to combat fast-spreading wildfires in the western province of British Columbia, in light of dry and windy conditions that have subjected more than 35,000 people to evacuation orders.

The region declared a state of emergency, giving officials more powers to deal with fire risks. More than 35,000 residents have been subjected to evacuation orders, while another 30,000 are on standby.

The McDougal Creek fire is concentrated in the vicinity of Kelowna, a city about 300 kilometers east of Vancouver with a population of approximately 150,000. But other fires, exacerbated by severe drought, have been reported near the US border and in the US Pacific Northwest.

Trudeau said on X, previously Twitter, that the federal government approved the deployment of the armed forces at the request of the British Columbia government.

About 140,000 square kilometers (140,000 square kilometers) of land, roughly the size of New York state, have been burned across the country, with smog spreading as far as the east coast of the United States. Government officials expect the fire season to extend into the fall due to drought-like conditions.

British Columbia Premier David Ibe has imposed a ban on non-essential travel to make room for the displaced and firefighters. The authorities urged the population to avoid traveling to the fire areas and to avoid operating drones to take pictures so as not to obstruct the work of the firefighters.

About 2,000 km to the north, a wildfire has spiraled out of control in Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, forcing the evacuation of nearly all of its 20,000 residents a few days ago.

Officials said that the fire is not expected at the present time to reach the city limits by Monday, as some rain is expected in addition to low temperatures, which will contribute to slowing the spread of the fire.