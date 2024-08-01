Paris (AFP)

Canada did it, continuing their title defence with a 1-0 win over Colombia in Nice, which qualified them for the quarter-finals of the women’s football tournament at the Paris Olympics, despite having six points deducted from their tally in the New Zealand training spying case.

Canada won their opening Group A match against New Zealand 2-1, then beat France by the same score, but found themselves without points, having six points deducted and fined $226,000 by FIFA, after Joey Lombardi, one of the team’s analysts, used a drone to spy on the New Zealand team’s training session last week.

Lombardi was given an eight-month suspended sentence and expelled from the team, while England coach Bev Priestman and her assistant Jasmine Mander were also banned by FIFA from all football-related activities for one year, along with Lombardi. The appeal to CAS does not relate to those sanctions, only to the points deduction.

She appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but was unsuccessful, because CAS maintained the six-point award.

Thanks to a goal scored by Vanessa Gil with a header, following a free kick in the 61st minute, Canada got the three points that raised it to second place, three points behind France, which also qualified, after defeating New Zealand with two goals by Marie-Antoinette Katoto (22 and 49) against one goal by Kate Taylor (43).

With its three points, Colombia also qualified as one of the two best third-placed teams in the three groups.

Japan, the 2011 world champions and 2012 Olympic runners-up, also booked their place with a 3-1 win over Nigeria in Nantes in Group C.

The four goals of the match were scored in the first half. Maika Hamano (22), Mina Tanaka (31), and Hikaru Kitagawa (45) were the Asian team’s top scorers in the match, while Nigeria’s goal was scored by Jennifer Echigeni (42).

Japan joined world champions Spain, who secured the first ticket to this group in the previous round, by also defeating Nigeria 1-0, then secured the lead with a third consecutive victory, which came at the expense of Brazil with two goals scored by Athenia del Castillo “68”, and Alexia Putellas, winner of the Golden Ball for the best player in the world in 2021 and 2022, in stoppage time after entering as a substitute in the last half hour “17+90”.

Brazil were affected by the loss of their legend Marta, who was sent off late in the first half of the match in Bordeaux for a serious foul on Spain captain Olga Carmona.

The 38-year-old, who is competing in the Games for the sixth time in her career, left the stadium in tears, realizing that this could be her last Olympic match, if her journey ends in the third round, which she officially reached among the two best third-place teams, after Australia lost to the United States 1-2 in the second group (3 points each, but goal difference is in Brazil’s favor).

After the United States, the record holder for the number of gold medals (4, the last in 2012), secured the first ticket to Group 2 and achieved its third consecutive victory, Germany, the 2016 champion, booked its place in the quarter-finals by defeating Zambia with four goals by Leah Schuler (10 and 61), Clara Paul (47) and Elissa Zenz (7+90), against one goal by Barbara Banda (49).

Germany raised its score to 6 points in second place, three behind the United States, which achieved a full score by defeating Australia in Marseille with two goals by Trinity Rodman (43) and Corbin Albert (77), against one goal by Alana Kennedy (1+90).

Due to a goal difference with Brazil, Australia’s journey ended in the first round.

In the quarter-finals, France will play Brazil in Nantes, Spain will play Colombia in Lyon, Canada will play Germany in Marseille, and the United States will play Japan in Paris.