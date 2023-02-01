Possession of a few grams of cocaine or heroin will no longer be a crime in a Canadian province. British Columbia has joined another initiative from Oregon, in the United States, which has been applying a decriminalization program for the possession of these substances for own consumption for more than two years. On the Canadian east coast, the experiment has been approved that authorizes having up to 2.5 grams of hard drugs without being committed to sitting on the bench. The measure seeks to curb crime related to the sale and trafficking of drugs, as well as to promote health guidance among consumers above legal punishment.

The program does not mean that drugs of this type will no longer be illegal, just that adults will not be arrested or charged for carrying small amounts. On the other hand, they will have preferential access to social and health services to obtain information on narcotics. The Government hopes to ensure that addicts trust more in Health and can access consultations or sign up for detoxification programs without fear of social blame. “Decriminalization removes fear and shame and makes them feel safer seeking help to save their lives,” said Jennifer Whiteside, local Minister for Mental Health and Addictions.

Vancouver, the largest city in the province, has chosen to add a particular and controversial approach. It will offer users of these substances places where they can inject themselves, antidotes and even prescriptions. The defenders of this measure ensure that, by facilitating access to aseptic spaces and offering health monitoring, consumers avoid the risk of suffering infections or the spread of diseases.

At least 10,000 people have lost their lives from overdoses in British Columbia since 2016, when a public health emergency was declared due to the upsurge in drug use. It is the province most affected by drugs. Cocaine, fentanyl, and synthetic substances are considered to be the leading causes of unnatural death in the region. The alarm went off last year when a thousand deaths were registered in just six months; the highest death toll ever recorded by coroners in British Columbia history. This tragic circumstance is what has given the greatest impetus to the defenders of the legalization of some of these drugs under the premise that only controlling their consumption and creating a specific health infrastructure will stop the bleeding of victims.

British Columbia’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, has insisted on the need for a more comprehensive approach to addiction. The justification is that treating consumption as a disease is more effective than prosecuting it as a crime. “Encouraging compassionate treatment and support is the only way to get citizens out of harm’s way and out of this public health crisis,” Lapointe told RCI.

This initiative is in addition to Oregon policy. In 2020, this North American state announced the decriminalization of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and morphine. However, overdoses have skyrocketed by 20% in the following two years, although the Administration has decided to maintain the program as it is still in the experimental phase. In fact, last year the Government invested 300 million dollars (about 200 million euros) in expanding the coverage of services for drug addicts.

The Oregon case has now made British Columbia join the global debate on how to fight drugs. The program has obtained permission from the Canadian government for three years, but it can be canceled at any time if the results are adverse.