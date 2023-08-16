One of Canada’s northernmost regions, the Northwest Territories, declared Tuesday the state of emergency in the face of an unprecedented wave of forest fires that may force the evacuation of part of its capital, yellowknife.

The minister of municipal and community affairs for the Northwest Territories, Shane Thompson, said in a statement released on Tuesday night that the region is experiencing “a crisis situation” for the hundreds of forest fires that are active and that have forced the declaration of the state of emergency.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Alty, mayor of yellowknife, capital of the Northwest Territories and with a population of about 20,000 peoplewarned residents in parts of the city to prepare for a possible evacuation if the flames continue to spread.

At least one city hospital has already reduced its activities and transferred patients to other locations in the south of the country.

This Tuesday, Yellowknife was surrounded by four forest firess in the northwest, north and southeast of the town.

The City is issuing an Evacuation Alert for some areas of the city because of the real potential threat to public safety due to the Behchoko/Yellowknife wildfire (ZF015). The Evacuation Alert is for the following areas:

-Kam Lake

-Grace Lake

– Engle Business District. pic.twitter.com/itfYzIK5rZ —City of Yellowknife (@OurYellowknife) August 16, 2023

In a conference on Tuesday night, the authorities indicated that the flames are about 20 kilometers from the city although the situation it is evolving rapidly.



Meanwhile, most of the 3,500 inhabitants of the town of Hay River, in the south of the Northwest Territories, have been evacuated due to the threat of the flames.

But the town’s mayor, Kandis Jameson, warned late Tuesday that about 500 people, many of them elderly, remain in Hay River and that the options to proceed with their evacuation are running out.

Jameson said the flames have caused phone services to be down and that there is no way to alert those who remain in the locality of the danger. In addition, the flames threaten the only road available for evacuation by land.

The Northwest Territories is a 1.15 million square kilometer region with a population of about 45,000 inhabitants, many of them of indigenous origin.

Canada is experiencing the worst wildfire season in its history. This Tuesday, the country had 1,071 active fires of which 672 are out of control.

So far this year, the flames have consumed 136,000 square kilometers of forest. The previous record was reached in 1995 when forest fires they consumed 71,059 square kilometers. In the last decade, the annual average amount of forest burned by forest fires has been 21,000 square kilometers.