The Postal Administration in Canada is trying to alleviate the depression caused by the pandemic, and instill a little joy in the souls of people, by converting its delivery trucks into colorful vehicles, which have a calming effect on the souls.

A fleet of 37 multi-colored vehicles has been delivering messages, parcels and joy to the residents of 28 cities across the country for a few months.

Each vehicle of this fleet was decorated with a large sun and an image of the traditional Canada Post Truck, in blue, white and red over the rainbow, in addition to the phrase “thank you” in French “Mercy” and in English “Thank You” in large letters.

“I tried to find what would be fun and joyful and what would positively affect people,” said designer Andrew Lewis, the designer of this new truck solution, after long months of quarantine due to the epidemic.

He added, “I realized that people are in a bad psychological position as a result of their isolation in their homes, deprived of their normal social relations.”

The imaginative artist considered his success in convincing the state-owned Canada Post company to adopt this colorful solution for part of its truck fleet as an achievement.

He noted that “no postal administration in the world has done a similar thing”, based on “a far-fetched idea.”

Soon the happy postmen with their trucks posted pictures of her on Instagram.

Andrew Lewis recounted that the postman knocked on his door one morning to tell him that “he finds it wonderful.”