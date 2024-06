The announcement was made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Ministry of Public Security | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Canada announced this Wednesday (19) the inclusion of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) on its list of terrorist groups.

According to the government, the measure was taken due to the demonstration of “contempt [do Irã] for human rights and the desire to destabilize the international order”.

The decision generated an immediate reaction from Tehran, this Thursday (20), classifying it as “irresponsible”.

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani called the move “hostile.”

“This irresponsible and provocative action is part of the mistaken path that the Canadian government has taken for more than a decade,” he said, before threatening to “send a proportionate response.”

With the announcement, the Canadian government can freeze assets and prosecute members of the Islamic Republic’s ideological army. Furthermore, it prohibits the entry of senior officials of the Iranian regime, including those belonging to the IRGC, into the country.

The Quds Force has already been listed as a terrorist group by Canada, but Wednesday’s announcement extends the designation to Tehran’s entire army. The decision follows the US model, which added the Revolutionary Guard to its terrorist list in 2019.