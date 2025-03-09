The former central bank chief Mark Carney becomes the new chairman of the liberal party in Canada. This resulted in a vote among party members. The 59-year-old prevailed with 86 percent of the vote against former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, the party announced on Sunday.

As the successor to Justin Trudeau, the 59-year-old economic expert will also temporarily take over the office of prime minister and, as the top candidate of his party, take on in the expected new elections in the second largest state in the world.

Carney, who also headed the Bank of England, is a newcomer in political business. Carney promoted his experience as the boss of two G7 written banks as the best candidate for dealing with US President Donald Trump. Among other things, this had broken a customs dispute from the fence with Canada. Trump also repeatedly claimed Canada and described it as the 51st state of the United States.

Carney succeeds Justin Trudeau, who declared his resignation in January after nine years in office. He had clearly lost approval in surveys. A parliamentary election must take place in October at the latest.

