The former central bank chief Mark Carney becomes the new chairman of the liberal party in Canada. This resulted in a vote among party members. The 59-year-old prevailed with 86 percent of the vote against former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, the party announced on Sunday.

As the successor to Justin Trudeau, the 59-year-old economic expert will also temporarily take over the office of Prime Minister and take up new elections as the top candidate of his party. There must be a parliamentary election in Canada at the latest in October, but the new elections are expected to take place in a few weeks.

Canada is currently under great pressure because of the aggressive customs policy and annexation threats of US President Donald Trump. “We have made this the best country in the world and now our neighbors want to take over us. Under no circumstances! ”Carney said shortly before the results were announced. In the trade war with the United States, he wants to continue the Trudeau course of the determined resistance. Other candidates had also clearly positioned themselves against the United States in their final speeches. Justin Trudeau said: “We are a diplomatic country if we can, but if we have to, we fight – elbows up!”

Carney, who also headed the Bank of England, is a newcomer in political business. Carney had promoted his experience as the boss of two G7 written banks as the best candidate for dealing with US President Trump. Among other things, this had broken a customs dispute from the fence with Canada. Trump also repeatedly claimed Canada and described it as the 51st state of the United States.

Carney succeeds Justin Trudeau, who declared his resignation in January after nine years in office. Trudeau had recently significantly lost approval in surveys.

How things are going on now

Next, Prime Minister Trudeau with Carney has to set a date for the handover of the government transactions and formally withdraw. This should happen in the coming days. The new premier may want to adapt the cabinet, with existing ministers in the face of the soon expected new election. The parliament in Ottawa meets again on March 24th. For this day, the opposition plans a vote of no confidence, which should trigger new elections in the coming months.

Carney could also declare his minority government to fail before this date and call for new elections. Tactically, observers see this as possibly clever and proactive train because the liberals recently clearly increased in the surveys.