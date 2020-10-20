Named for its toxic building material, Asbestos will change its name to Val-de-Sources later this year.

Name residents of a small Canadian town who supported the move would sigh with relief on Monday as a referendum confirmed the village’s new name.

The much more poetic Val-de-Sources was chosen as the new name for Asbestos. It means ‘valley of springs’ in Finnish.

In the former asbestos has been a hollow echo for decades. Asbestos is a material widely used in construction in the past and is now known to cause lung and cancer.

Asbestos had just got its name from asbestos, as the village used to have one of the largest asbestos mines in the world.

51.5 percent of Asbesto residents were in favor of changing their name to Val-de-Sources, according to Reuters news agency on Monday. There were other name options available.

“It is a name that represents our area and, in particular, it is inspiring for the future,” the mayor of the village Hugues Grimard said according to Reuters.

The new name Val-de-Sources refers to the location of the village near the lakes.

About Located 150 kilometers from Montreal, Asbestos, with a population of 7,000, held a referendum on the name change, which was open to all residents of the village who turned 14 years old.

The municipal council confirmed the name change on Monday, but there is still bureaucracy ahead. Mayor Grimard said he hopes Asbestos will officially become Val-de-Sources before December.

Asbestos was founded in the 1870s when large silicate mineral reserves were discovered in the area. Virtually the entire village was built around the mine.

Asbestos was considered an important building material in the world for decades because it increases the fire safety of buildings and reinforced concrete.

In the 1970s, it was discovered that asbestos dust is dangerous to the lungs and causes cancer. The asbestos mine was closed in 2011.

In Finland, asbestos has not been used much since the 1980s, but asbestos patients are still found. The carcinogenicity was confirmed by the World Health Organization in the 1980s, according to the news agency AFP.

To a Canadian village the name change signifies a kind of rebirth, as the word asbestos is associated with a lot of negative connotations.

“Sometimes we were very proud of that name, but today it’s more awkward because asbestos means fiber that people are afraid of,” former Asbestos mayor Louise Moisan-Coulombe said on Canadian Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday.

“Every time you say you’re on Asbestos, especially in the U.S., or when they read the word about the Asbestos package, they’re afraid it’s poisoned,” Moisan-Coulombe continued.

In English, asbestos is ‘asbestos’, and in French, ‘asbestos’. The village of Asbestos is located in the French-speaking region of Canada in the province of Quebec.

Canada Asbestos is not the only place in the world to be named after toxic asbestos.

Russia also has a city in the Urals called Asbest, which was born around a mine that produces fibrous silicate minerals.

Although the use of asbestos is banned in the EU, for example, Russia considers Asbestos products developed in the West to be toxic, but Russian Asbestos products are different and safe.

“We in the Russian Construction Union firmly believe that there are very strong commercial interests behind the anti-asbestos campaign,” the union leader Andrei Holzakov said to HS 2011.

He said the goal of those talking about the dangers of asbestos was to drive asbestos out of the market altogether so that materials developed in the West could be sold.

Russia is the world’s largest producer of asbestos.