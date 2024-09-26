Thursday, September 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Canada | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau survived a vote of no confidence

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Canada | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau survived a vote of no confidence
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The lower house of parliament voted on the confidence of Trudeau’s government on Wednesday local time.

in Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau and the minority government led by his Liberal Party have survived a no-confidence vote by 211-120.

The lower house of the Canadian Parliament voted on the confidence of Trudeau’s government on Wednesday local time.

However, the main opposition party, the Conservatives, has promised to try to topple the government again as early as next Tuesday.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party has been in power for almost nine years. In recent years, its popularity has waned.

#Canada #Canadian #Prime #Minister #Justin #Trudeau #survived #vote #confidence

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Murder of a family committed 30 years ago has been solved in a Russian city

Murder of a family committed 30 years ago has been solved in a Russian city

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]