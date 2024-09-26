Canada | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau survived a vote of no confidence

Canada|The lower house of parliament voted on the confidence of Trudeau’s government on Wednesday local time.

in Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau and the minority government led by his Liberal Party have survived a no-confidence vote by 211-120.

The lower house of the Canadian Parliament voted on the confidence of Trudeau’s government on Wednesday local time.

However, the main opposition party, the Conservatives, has promised to try to topple the government again as early as next Tuesday.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party has been in power for almost nine years. In recent years, its popularity has waned.