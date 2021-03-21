Canada Canadian opposition leader tries to get Conservatives to accept climate change and mitigation – party voted against

The decision is a defeat for party leader Erin O’Tool, who has tried to get her party to jump on the climate sled.

Canada the Conservative Party on Thursday rejected a resolution saying the party believes climate change is true and is ready to take action to stop it, news agencies say.

According to the narrowly rejected proposal, the party would have committed itself to tackling the risks posed by climate change and making polluting companies take more responsibility for their emissions.

Canada is the world’s fourth largest oil producer, and there is widespread opposition to climate action in the western part of the country.

O’Toole believes that the party should set ambitious climate targets, so as not to be lost, Prime Minister Justin Trudeaun led by the Liberals again in the next election. Admittedly, O’Toole himself opposes the carbon tax imposed by the Liberals and has not proposed any other significant measures to replace it.

However, this move by conservatives may appear to be “denyers of climate change,” he said The Guardian by.

“The debate is over, climate change is true,” O’Toole commented on Saturday.

“Fighting it is important for the Canadian Conservative Party. Young voters expect that of us. ”