Canada | Canada’s deputy prime minister has said he doesn’t own a car – now he got speeding tickets

Canada’s Minister of Economy Chrystia Freeland received speeding tickets, reports the news agency Reuters. What makes the case special is that he has said in public that he does not own a car.

The minister’s spokesman By Katherine Cuplinskas according to the fines came in Freeland’s home province of Alberta. The minister had driven 132 kilometers per hour between the cities of Grande Prairie and Peace River.

Cuplinskas did not specify which speed limit was in force in the area, but the maximum speed limit on Alberta highways is 110 kilometers per hour, Reuters reports.

Freeland was fined 273 Canadian dollars, or about 185 euros. Cuplinskas said that he had already paid the amount in full.

55 years old Freeland represents the Liberal Party of Canada. He currently serves as both Minister of Economy and Deputy Prime Minister.

According to Reuters, Freeland is regularly photographed riding a bike.

“The fact that still shocks my dad is that I don’t actually own a car,” Freeland told reporters last month.

“I walk, I take the subway. My kids walk, bike, and take the subway — it’s healthier for our family,” she continued.