“After many important and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to part ways.” So the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced their separation after 18 years of marriage on Instagram. “As always we remain a family united by a deep love and respect for each other and for all that we have built and will continue to build”, continues the message of the now ex couple who then adds: “For the sake of our children, we ask that you respect ours and their privacy.”

The 51-year-old Canadian progressive leader – premier since 2015 – and 48-year-old Gregoire, who was a broadcaster before taking on the role of first lady, were married in 2005 and have three children: Xavier, born in 2007, Ella-Grace, born in 2009 and Hadrien, born in 2014.

The prime minister’s office later announced that the two have signed “a legal separation agreement” and have taken all “legal and ethical steps” related to their decision to separate, focused on the goal of “raising their children in a safe environment, oriented towards love and collaboration”. “Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians will often see the family united”, concludes the note, announcing that next week “the family will go on vacation together”.

In announcing his separation from his wife Sophie, Trudeau once again retraces the footsteps of his father, Pierre Trudeau – who was prime minister between 1968 and 1979 and then again between 1980 and 1984 – who announced, while in office, his separation from his wife Margaret in 1977.