Canada | Canada may start limiting the number of foreign students

Canada may begin to limit the number of foreign students entering the country, reports the news agency Reuters.

Minister responsible for housing Sean Fraser said Monday that the Canadian government could consider limiting the number of visas issued to foreign students.

The reason for this is the housing crisis raging in the country. Housing prices have risen sharply, and foreign students are putting even more pressure on the housing market in certain cities.

The number of foreign students in Canada has grown exponentially in recent years. In 2021, there were 275,000 students who received a visa, while in 2022 there were already over 800,000.

Fraser said on Monday that the government has not yet decided on limiting visas, but it is one of the ways to improve the housing situation.

“We have programs for temporary immigration that are not designed to handle such a large increase in a short period of time,” Fraser said, according to Reuters.

About 39.5 million people currently live in Canada.