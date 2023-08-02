Canada | Canada is redefining the look of individual cigarettes

Cigarettes in Canada don’t look like they used to.

in Canada will introduce a drastic measure to reduce smoking, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The harmful effects of smoking are no longer only mentioned on the side of the pack, but the text is added to each individual cigarette. Canada is the first country in the world to introduce warnings written on individual cigarettes.

According to the BBC, warnings about smoking can be found in both of Canada’s official languages, English and French.

The texts printed on the filters remind, among other things, that tobacco causes cancer and erectile problems and damages the internal organs.

You can find pictures of the new warning texts from here.

The new ones the guidelines entered into force on Tuesday, but they will be introduced in stages during next year and 2025. Canada has set itself the goal of reducing the number of smokers to less than five percent by 2035.

Finland cigarette packs last experienced a change on May Day, when brand looks and logos were removed from retail packs. Only the warning texts and pictures and the name of the brand in reduced letters remained.

The reason behind the change was last year’s tightening of the tobacco law, which aims to reduce the attractiveness of tobacco products.