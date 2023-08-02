Wednesday, August 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Canada | Canada is redefining the look of individual cigarettes

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Canada | Canada is redefining the look of individual cigarettes

Cigarettes in Canada don’t look like they used to.

in Canada will introduce a drastic measure to reduce smoking, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The harmful effects of smoking are no longer only mentioned on the side of the pack, but the text is added to each individual cigarette. Canada is the first country in the world to introduce warnings written on individual cigarettes.

According to the BBC, warnings about smoking can be found in both of Canada’s official languages, English and French.

The texts printed on the filters remind, among other things, that tobacco causes cancer and erectile problems and damages the internal organs.

You can find pictures of the new warning texts from here.

The new ones the guidelines entered into force on Tuesday, but they will be introduced in stages during next year and 2025. Canada has set itself the goal of reducing the number of smokers to less than five percent by 2035.

See also  Security Policy | What has been Finland's response to Ukraine's request to discuss the Hornets? Kaikkonen live at 2 p.m

Finland cigarette packs last experienced a change on May Day, when brand looks and logos were removed from retail packs. Only the warning texts and pictures and the name of the brand in reduced letters remained.

The reason behind the change was last year’s tightening of the tobacco law, which aims to reduce the attractiveness of tobacco products.

#Canada #Canada #redefining #individual #cigarettes

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘The numbers are there’: James Rodríguez recalls his time at Real Madrid and Bayern

'The numbers are there': James Rodríguez recalls his time at Real Madrid and Bayern

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result