Two children died and six others were hospitalized for their serious injuries after a city ​​bus crashed into a kindergarten north of Montreal, Canada. This was announced by the Quebec police, explaining that the 51-year-old driver was arrested on charges of murder and dangerous driving.

”My heart is with the people of Laval today. No words can take away the pain and fear that parents, children and workers feel, but we are here for you. A thought to all those affected by this unfathomable and tragic event“. So the Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau took to Twitter about the Montreal daycare incident.