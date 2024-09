Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem believes concerns over Federal Reserve (Fed) rate policy divergences should now be put to rest as traders anticipate a Fed rate cut this month.

The BOC has cut rates three times to 4.25%, while the Fed has held steady but signaled its intention to begin reductions this month. “We are not seeing a major impact on our exchange rate,” Macklem said earlier on Wednesday. Source:



