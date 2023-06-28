Canada announced on Tuesday a ban on the use of animals to test cosmetic products, calling it “cruel and unnecessary”, joining dozens of countries around the world that have already adopted similar measures.

Once the new regulations are in force in December of this year, Canada will ban the import and sale of cosmetic products that have been developed with animal testing. The regulations also make it a crime to lie about animal testing.

The Canadian government acknowledged in a statement that in recent years the use of animals in the cosmetics sector has declined significantly and that in Canada animal testing was used very infrequently.

The president of Cosmetics Alliance Canada (CAC), the association that represents the cosmetics sector in the country, Darren Praznik, described the measure as “symbolic” since Canadian companies stopped using animals years ago.

Praznik explained that “the industry and animal advocates have worked together for years to ban cosmetic testing on animals in Canada,” adding that was “very satisfied” with the Canadian government’s decision to pass this law.

In 2015, CAC opposed a proposed law to ban the use of animals in the industry in Canada, considering it too broad.

Animal testing in the cosmetics sector has been prohibited in all European Union (EU) countries since 2004.

Other countries like Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom and South Korea have also passed laws against animal testing for cosmetic products..

In the United States, only a few states have banned animal testing of cosmetic products.

EFE