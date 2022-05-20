Canada has banned the country’s wireless operators from installing equipment from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE on its high-speed 5G networks. THE announcement it was made on Thursday (May 19, 2022) by the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In communiquéIndustry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the decision is the result of an investigation by independent security agencies and consultation with “closest allies”.

The US has been pushing for countries to exclude Huawei from new 5G mobile networks. The US government said it was concerned that Beijing would force the company to assist in cyber-espionage activities.

“While this technology will bring significant economic benefits and opportunities, it will also present new security concerns that bad actors can exploit.”, said the Canadian government in note.

“The Government of Canada has serious concerns about vendors such as Huawei and ZTE, who may be required to comply with extrajudicial instructions from foreign governments in ways that would conflict with Canadian law or be harmful to Canadian interests.“, continued. “Canada’s closest allies share the same concerns about these 2 vendors.”

Telecom companies that already have Huawei and ZTE equipment installed have until June 28, 2024 to discontinue use and remove them. According to the government, the installation of new 4G equipment by the two Chinese companies is also prohibited. Existing ones must be removed by December 31, 2027.