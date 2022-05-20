Canada announced Thursday that it will ban Chinese telecom giants Huawei and ZTE from co-creating its fifth generation network, after years of hesitation.

The Canadian government has delayed this decision due to diplomatic tensions with Beijing in recent years.

“We announce our intention to ban Huawei and ZTE products and services from Canadian telecommunications systems,” Canadian Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said at a press conference.

“This comes after a full review conducted by our security services and in consultation with our closest allies,” he added.

The United States has excluded Huawei from the fifth generation network projects on its soil.

Other allies have followed suit, including the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia and Sweden.