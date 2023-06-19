Montreal(dpa)

The Dutchman Max Verstappen, the driver of the Red Bull team, achieved his sixth victory of the season, and crowned the Canadian Grand Prix, which was held within the Formula 1 world championship competitions.

Verstappen equaled the number of Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna, as he achieved the 41st victory in his career and achieved the 100th victory in the history of the Red Bull team.

Verstappen, the defending champion and overall leader in the world championship drivers category this season, achieved his fourth consecutive victory and sixth in eight races held so far this season.

Verstappen made a strong start in the race and did not give the Spanish driver Fernando Alonso an Aston Martin opportunity, who was soon outperformed by British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton after the start of the race.

Alonso succeeded in regaining second place from Hamilton on lap 23 after a safety car intervention, but he was unable to advance Verstappen.

The safety car intervened after Briton George Russell, a Mercedes driver, crashed into a barrier. Alonso finished the Canadian race in second place, followed by Hamilton in third place to take the podium.

As for Charles Leclerc, the Monaco driver, he finished fourth in a Ferrari, followed by his Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz in fifth place, and Sergio Perez in sixth place.

The British Alexander Albon, the Williams driver, the Frenchman Esteban Ocon, the Alpine driver, the Belgian-Canadian Lance Stroll, the Aston Martin driver, and the Finnish Valtteri Bottas, the Alfa Romeo driver, occupied the seventh to tenth positions.

Verstappen raised his score at the top of the world championship drivers’ standings to 195 points, 69 points ahead of his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, who finished sixth in the Canadian race, but achieved the fastest lap during the race.

The Formula 1 World Championship will continue with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 2.