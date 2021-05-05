Canadian Health regulators authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for children ages 12 to 16 on Wednesday. This was announced by Albert Bourla, CEO and president of that laboratory on his Twitter account.

“Encouraging news for millions of Canadians today. I am pleased to announce that Canada has expanded the provisional order authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech to include adolescents from 12 to 15 years old, “he published.

Encouraging news for millions of Canadians today. I am very pleased to announce that Health @Canada has expanded the Interim Order authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech # COVID19 vaccine to include adolescents 12 to 15 years of age: https://t.co/eqld9euvEh – AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) May 5, 2021

Through a statement, Pfizer reported that “it is the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada for use in this age group.”

“Today’s expansion of our authorization represents an important step in helping the Canadian government expand its immunization program and begin to help protect adolescents. before the start of the next school year“explained Fabien Paquette, director of vaccines for Pfizer Canada.

The country had given the emergency use authorization to this injection last December, but for people 16 years of age and older.

“Since we obtained Provisional Authorization in December for people over 16 years of age, we have been working tirelessly to get our COVID-19 vaccine licensed around the world in order to provide access to as many countries as possible,” said Özlem Türeci, Co-founder and Medical Director of BioNTech.

“I am proud of the expanded authorization of our COVID-19 vaccine, which is available for use in adolescents. Our work is not yet complete as we continue our research on the use of our vaccine in pediatric populations,” he added.

Health Canada based its decision on data from the clinical trial phase 3 that recruited 2,260 adolescents 12-15 years in the United States. All trial participants will continue to be monitored for long-term protection and safety for an additional two years after their second dose.

In addition, it was reported, the pediatric study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six months to 11 years “is ongoing.”

News in development.

JPE