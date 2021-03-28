Canada At least one person died and several were wounded in a library stab in Canada

Police have caught a suspect in a stab.

At least one person has been killed and several injured in a stab in Vancouver, Canada, says the country’s broadcaster CBC. According to it, the woman who died in the stab is six and the wounded are six.

According to media reports, the suspected stabber injured people in and around the library in a quietly described area in north Vancouver.

Police have caught a suspect in a stab. People are no longer in danger in the area, local police said on Twitter. However, potential victims were still sought.

So far, the police have not taken a position on the possible motive. However, the suspect was said to have been in contact with the police in the past.