Canada | At least 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate due to wildfires in British Columbia

The province’s wildfires have accelerated in recent days.

19.8. 11:18 | Updated 2:14

Already more than 30,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes in Canada’s western province, British Columbia, due to forest fires, reports include AFP and Toronto Star.

In addition, around 36,000 people have been placed on evacuation alert, said the provincial emergency management minister Bowin Mon.

A large wildfire is raging near the city of Kelowna, which is located about 300 kilometers east of Vancouver. People have already been evacuated from the city of 150,000 inhabitants.

In neighboring West-Kelowna, more than 2,400 properties were already evacuated, and several properties were destroyed in fires the night before Saturday. About 35,000 people live in West Kelowna.

The smoke has already spread as far as Vancouver, where the sky has changed its color to yellowish.

of the Vancouver Sun according to the smoke club over the city will dissipate only at the beginning of the week. Vancouver residents have been urged to limit outdoor movement.

In British Columbia a state of emergency was declared on Friday due to wildfires. The news agency Reuters and a British newspaper reported on the matter, among others The Guardian.

“We are facing the worst wildfire season in our province’s history,” British Columbia Premier David Eby told reporters.

According to him, the situation has escalated quickly.

“The situation is unpredictable right now, and there are certainly difficult days ahead,” Eby said.

Firefighters fighting wildfires and evacuating residents in the hills and mountains above the city of West Kelowna.

“We fought hard last night to protect our community,” West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund told reporters.

“The night turned into day because of the clouds and the orange glow of the fire.”

Canada’s The wildfire season this year is characterized by, among other things, the extent of the fires. There are more than a thousand active fires in different parts of the country.

236 of the fires are in the northwestern territory of the country. The fires in the area have burned more than two million hectares of land. More than half of the region’s population is subject to evacuation orders.