Police statement

• The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Quebec said in a statement that Omaima Chouay, 27, was arrested at Montreal Trudeau Airport on Tuesday evening, and charged with 4 counts of terrorism, including “involvement in the activity of a terrorist group.”

• The police confirmed that Shwai left Canada in 2014, and was suspected of participating in “terrorist activities” for the benefit of “ISIS”, before she was arrested by the Syrian Democratic Forces in November 2017.

Shuai was one of two women who returned from Syria, and Kimberly Pullman, 50, was arrested after arriving in Montreal on Wednesday morning, her lawyer, Lawrence Grinspoon, said.

The attorney said Pullman does not face criminal charges, and Mounted Police in British Columbia, where Pullman is from, did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry confirmed the return of 4 Canadians, two children and two women, from northeastern Syria, and thanked the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria for its cooperation and the United States for its assistance in the operation.

The Foreign Ministry said that the detainees were suffering from a “very difficult security situation and adverse conditions”, without disclosing their identities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to comment directly on the matter on Wednesday, but said that “travel for the purpose of supporting terrorism is a crime” and that “anyone traveling for this purpose should face criminal charges”.